Egypt’s debt costs rise in first bond sale since currency float

Africa’s third-biggest economy issued $1 billion of 10 year notes at 7.5 per cent, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the information is not public yet. That compares with a coupon of 5.875 per cent for similar-maturity bonds in 2015. The government also sold $1.75 billion of five-year notes at a yield of 6.125 per cent and $1.25 billion of 30-year securities at 8.5 per cent Tuesday, according to the person.