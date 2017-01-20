Dutch PM praises EU vision following May’s Brexit defence

Weakening euro

Rutte agreed that the EU needs to change, and he listed several problems that need to be addressed. First was that not all Eurozone members carry out their commitments to reform, and therefore they are weakening the euro for all the member states. He also wanted the Single Market to expand to cover services and digital, and he regretted a recent European Commission decision to refuse to allow free flow of data across borders which now has to be reviewed by the member state, 20 of whom have supported the move. And lastly he wanted the new European budget to focus on supporting job creation.