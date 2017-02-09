Dubai non-oil growth fastest since 2015

The construction sector index rose to 55.4 in January from 54.3 in December, the highest reading since May 2016, on faster growth in output and new work. Firms surveyed cited improved market conditions and new projects as reasons for the rising new orders and output last month. The Dubai government budget for 2017 allocated more funds for infrastructure spending, as the emirate gears up for Expo 2020, and this is likely to underpin activity in the construction sector over the next three years.