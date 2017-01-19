Discussion of Arab world in Davos

The obvious comparison with the state of the Arab world and Israel was picked up by other speakers during an active debate, in particular the new Foreign Minister of Jordan who was only two days onto his job. Ayman Safadi added two important points to Soini’s introduction. First, any threat to the mixed Muslim, Christian and Jewish nature of Occupied Jerusalem is a threat that all Arabs will respond to. Second, the conflict in Syria is a disaster as Jordan’s 6 million people now host 1.3 million Syrian refugees. What was very moving was how Safadi insisted that Jordan’s priority in this crisis was to provide housing, schools and some sense of community so that the young Syrian’s growing up in this mess do not start their lives feeling alienated and furious. He put this task firmly into the context of winning the cultural battle against Daesh as Jordan needs help to build schools, hospitals and common spaces for its unexpected long-term guests.