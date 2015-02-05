DED launches Buyer Protection Programme to promote trade with India

Dubai: To improve Dubai’s bilateral trade relations with India and protect the interests of traders who import products from Dubai, the Department of Economic Development (DED) has launched a ‘Buyer Protection Programme’. Dubai Exports, the department’s promotion agency, launched the initiative, designed by the Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in DED, as a pilot project through its Overseas Trade Office (OTO) in India. The programme allows commercial disputes to be resolved quickly and at minimal costs. Traders in India can now approach the Dubai Exports representative office in their country to submit complaints following which CCCP will start working towards an amicable settlement.