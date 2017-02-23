Currency rout pushes Yemen to brink of starvation

The riyal slumped to 390 to the dollar on the black market on February 12, after trading at about 300 for several months, money changers in Sana’a, Aden and the city of Taiz said by phone. As a result, a 50-kg sack of wheat, which many Yemenis buy to make bread, jumped 42 per cent that day to 8,500 riyals, while the price for the same amount of sugar rose 27 per cent, according to Ahmad Al Sharabi, a food wholesaler in Taiz.