COAD new strategy to focus on non-oil sectors

Dubai: The Competitiveness Office of Abu Dhabi (COAD) announced on Monday its 2017-2021 strategy, which focuses on launching several projects to support Abu Dhabi’s government in its efforts to boost the non-oil sector and achieve sustainable economic development.
In a statement, the COAD said the plan will also promote small and medium enterprises, and boost efforts in creating an attractive investment environment that is integrated with the global economy. Additionally, the strategy lays focus on innovation and scientific research.