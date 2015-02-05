Brexit spurs Ireland to woo Middle East for dairy, meat sales

No other country is feeling the pressure from the UK’s vote to leave the trading bloc more than Ireland. The UK is the top destination for the country’s exports including Diageo PLC’s Guinness beer and the Ornua farm cooperative’s Kerrygold butter made from the milk of grass-fed cows. Thirty years of EU quotas that limited milk production ended in 2015, leaving 18,000 Irish dairy farmers to look for new export markets to take in their growing output.