Big Conversation aims to drive free zone innovation

The Big Conversation is part of an ongoing programme of events and studies designed to explore what’s necessary for Dubai’s free zones to become innovation hubs, said organiser Indy Johar, co-founder of Dark Matter Laboratories and Project 00, and a professor at the University of Sheffield.

“The reality is that Dubai has not been able to recruit the top innovation headquarters,” Johar said in an interview on the sidelines of the event. “It’s been able to recruit sales and regional offices. So if we want to move into this new world of Dubai being the centre for innovation we have to start to use these free zones in a new way. And that’s not just about regulatory arbitrage or no ownership requirement and all these sort of things, but actually start to progress that conversation further.