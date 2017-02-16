economy

ADGM signs two MoUs

With Malta Financial Services Authority and Australian Prudential Regulation Authority

15:03 February 16, 2017

ABU DHABI

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to reinforce regulatory cooperation for the supervision of financial institutions, to facilitate joint collaboration and exchange of information as well as support cross border activities.

ADGM signed another MoU with Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, the National prudential regulator of Australia, to bolster the growth of the financial markets in Abu Dhabi and Australia. (WAM)

