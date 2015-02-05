ADDED discusses economic cooperation with Japan

Abu Dhabi: Khalifa Bin Salem Al Mansouri, Acting Undersecretary of the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, and Kanji Fujiki, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE, on Sunday discussed ways to heighten economic cooperation between Abu Dhabi and Japan especially in investments, and businesses. During the meeting, which was held in the department’s office, Al Mansouri stressed the keenness of Abu Dhabi government on enhancing economic and investments relations with Japan through exchange of expertise, knowledge, technologies and state visits. It is worth mentioning that the volume of two-way trade between the UAE an japan recorded Dh9 billion last year with Dh9.81 billion for Abu Dhabi’s imports from Japan, Dh50 million for non-oil exports to Japan and Dh6.5 million for re-export from Abu Dhabi to Japan.