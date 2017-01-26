Abraaj acquires majority stake in Jhimpir Power

The Abraaj Group has comprehensive investment experience across the energy value chain and has invested c. $1 billion in 10 investments in growth markets. In October 2016, Abraaj entered into a definitive agreement to divest its 66.4 per cent shareholding in K-Electric to the Shanghai Electric Power Company Limited, marking one of the largest private sector transactions in Pakistan and representing one of the global power industry’s most well-recognized operational turnaround stories.