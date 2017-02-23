A peek inside Qatar’s ‘gas capital of the world’

In short, Ras Laffan is the reason why there are so many skyscrapers in Doha, why Qatar has an award-winning airport and airline, why Paris Saint-Germain have won four Ligue 1 titles in a row, why Britain has a new tallest building and why the country will host the 2022 football World Cup.

Like a James Bond set Normally, Ras Laffan remains firmly out of bounds but, for a few hours at least, the curtain has been partially lifted on the huge refinery. Security though remains tight. Video is not allowed and pictures are only permitted on one part of the tour. The visit is conducted almost exclusively by coach. It is not a place to break rules. Workers, culled from 54 different countries, who breach a speed limit on a Ras Laffan road can be instantly sacked. And as rarely as anyone is let in, no ship’s crew member is allowed out when their boats are being loaded with LNG, a process that can take 24 hours. Qatar is a largely secretive country but commercial and security reasons could also lay behind its reluctance to show off Ras Laffan. The site has the feel of a vast James Bond film set. It is a metal forest of huge pipes, loading arms, holders, tank farms, cooling systems, docks, ships and “trains that don’t move” — where the natural gas is converted into LNG. There are also five fire stations, workers’ accommodation and, more surprisingly, somewhere in this vast complex is a picnic area. Above everything, flare stack flames burn constantly into the blue sky. After a brief stop inside Ras Laffan, it is back on the coach and through the guarded gates as the curtain falls back down. Within minutes of travelling back down “Route 77”, the coach passes a goat herder, a symbol of the country’s past. In the vehicle’s mirrors, Ras Laffan’s flames can still be seen burning, a symbol of Qatar’s present and future. More from Economy Cautious optimism on equities amid Trump orders

