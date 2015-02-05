Volvo Cars posts strong earnings on record sales

Stockholm: Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars, owned by Chinese group Geely, said on Wednesday it posted a healthy profit rise in 2016, boosted by record sales and stronger finances. Net profit soared by 90 per cent to 5.94 billion kronor (633 million euros, $628 million, Dh2.4 billion), while sales climbed by 10 per cent to 164.04 billion kronor, Volvo said in a statement.