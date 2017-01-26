Unilever posts profit rise, warns of ‘tough market’

Brazil’s economic crisis and the withdrawal of India’s 1,000 (13.6 euros) and 500 rupee notes from circulation “presented significant additional headwinds,” group chief executive Paul Polman said in a statement.

Despite setbacks Unilever grew its personal care arm by 0.5 per cent, including in the deodorant sector, driven by the continued success of dry sprays in North America and the Rexona Antibacterial spray, which now sells in more than 50 countries.