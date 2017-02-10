Thumbay Labs announces expansion across Middle East and Africa as well as India

Dubai: An Indian-owned network of private diagnostic labs is set to tie up with top hospitals in the Middle East, India and Africa as part of a major expansion.
Thumbay Labs, which is owned and operated by UAE-based Thumbay Group, will tie up with both private and government hospitals to have a total of 1,500 beds in India, 1,000 in the UAE and 750 elsewhere in the Gulf and Africa by 2022.
“Thumbay Labs has plans to further expand to new locations in the Middle East, Africa and India. According to the strategic plans of Thumbay Group, we hope to have 25 diagnostic labs worldwide by 2022, making Thumbay Labs the biggest chain of private diagnostics lab in the region,” said Founder President of Thumbay Group Thumbay Moideen, who hails from Mangalore.
“Evidence-based medicine requires the support of good quality labs which offer accurate and reliable diagnostic services, and this is an important area where Thumbay Labs can play a crucial role,” said Palat Krishna Menon, Director of Thumbay Labs.
Presently, Thumbay Labs has facilities at various locations in the UAE, as well as in Hyderabad, India.