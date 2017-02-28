Tata, Docomo settle $1.2 billion wireless dispute in India

A resolution of the dispute would allow Tata Sons to move on after a boardroom coup that saw the ouster of Chairman Cyrus Mistry last October. Ratan Tata, who briefly returned to Tata’s helm, sought to honour the agreement with Docomo. The handling of the dispute by Mistry was one of the reasons for his replacement by Ratan Tata, people with knowledge of the matter said earlier. Mistry’s stalling was seen as an erosion of the Tata ethic of honouring commitments, according to the people.