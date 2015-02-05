Statoil vows to keep cutting costs after third consecutive loss

“We have reset our cost base,” Saetre told reporters on Tuesday. “You should never waste a good crisis. And Statoil is emerging from the downturn as a stronger, much more competitive company.”

After slashing investments by half to about $10 billion over the past three years, the company plans to increase spending to $11 billion in 2017. Statoil has delayed projects, reduced its workforce and increased debt as it maintains shareholder payouts. At the same time, efficiency improvements and lower rates from suppliers have reduced the cost of new projects by as much as half.