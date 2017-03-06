Standard Life to buy Aberdeen in $4.7b stock deal

Aberdeen shareholders have no choice but to “accept a nil-premium takeover or risk a material dividend cut, possibly as soon as the interim results in May, due to the weak capital situation,” Paul McGinnis, an analyst at Shore Capital Group Ltd., wrote in a note to clients. “The uncertainty created by an offer and subsequent integration period could be unhelpful in attracting new money from clients for two groups already experiencing net outflows.”

Standard Life jumped more than 9.6 per cent, the most since September 2014, and were trading at 408.30 pence at 8:11am in London. Aberdeen rose as much as 8.2 per cent, the most since June. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., Aberdeen’s largest shareholder with a 17 per cent stake, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc, the third-biggest shareholder, support the deal, according to the statement from the companies. Standard Life’s Keith Skeoch and Gilbert will be co-CEOs of the merged companies, which will be headquartered in Scotland. Standard Life’s Gerry Grimstone will be chairman. Standard Life, based in Edinburgh, employs around 8,335 people and the Aberdeen, Scotland-based asset manager has more than 2,800 workers. “We strongly believe that we can build on the strength of the existing Standard Life business by combining with Aberdeen to create one of the largest active investment managers in the world and deliver significant value for all of our stakeholders,” Skeoch said in the statement. The companies said the all-share merger reinforced the firm’s commitment to active management and would result in “material earnings accretion for both sets of shareholders, reflecting the significant synergy potential of the merger.” Aberdeen has had 15 “consecutive quarters of net outflows totalling 105 billion pounds,” McGinnis said. “Given Aberdeen’s deal-making track record, we are not entirely surprised that management have looked for a way to ‘escape’ from its current challenging situation.” “We believe this merger is excellent for our clients, bringing together the strong and highly complementary investment capabilities of each firm,” Gilbert said in the statement. “This merger brings financial strength, diversity of customer base and global reach to ensure that the enlarged business can compete effectively on the global stage.” - Bloomberg More from Companies Saudi Aramco to pay Shell $2.2b

