Snap said to set IPO valuation at as much as $22.2b

Snap is the first US social-media company to go public since Twitter Inc. debuted more than three years ago. Next up for Snap is the roadshow, where management will travel to cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York to pitch the stock to prospective investors. Snap’s revenue climbed sixfold last year to $404.5 million, compared with $58.7 million in 2015. Net losses widened to $514.6 million from $372.9 million in that period.