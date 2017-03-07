companies

Shurooq discusses boosting ties with Macedonia

Shurooq CEO holds talks with delegation from Macedonia government

17:18 March 7, 2017

Dubai: Sharjah’s Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) hosted a meeting to discuss boosting the emirate’s business links with Macedonia.

Shurooq’s chief executive held discussions with a delegation from the Macedonia government to explore bilateral investment opportunities as part of Shurooq’s efforts to enhance Sharjah’s economic and investment cooperation with other counties.

The meeting was one in a series of events by the Authority throughout the year to explore initiatives that will lead to mutual benefits for Sharjah and countries that form economic ties to it.

