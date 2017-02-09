Sharjah Chamber of Commerce meets Kuwaiti mission

Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) met with key figures from Kuwait’s diplomatic and business community on Thursday to discuss ways to strengthen economic relations between the two, the chamber said in a statement.
The Kuwaiti diplomatic mission in the UAE, and the Kuwait Business Council in Dubai and the Northern Emirates reviewed issues with the SCCI that promoted the interests of business communities across Kuwait and the UAE.
The meeting was in line with the SCCI’s aim of consolidating its business relations with foreign diplomatic missions and business councils operating in the country.