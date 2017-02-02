Saudi oil minister says world to be ‘amazed’ by Aramco IPO data

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude exporter, plans to sell less than 5 per cent of the company as part of plans by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to set up the world’s biggest sovereign wealth fund and reduce the economy’s reliance on oil. Saudis have estimated the entire company to be worth more the $2 trillion. The kingdom pumped 10.48 million barrels a day of oil in December, data compiled by Bloomberg show.