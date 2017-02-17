Samsung family succession hits snag with chief’s arrest

Lee’s net worth is estimated at $6 billion. Here’s how: In 1995, the elder Lee gave his only son, then in his 20s, 6 billion won ($52 million), which became the seed money to purchase unlisted stock in several Samsung companies. And during the next two decades those unlisted Samsung companies saw increased revenues based on lucrative deals done with other Samsung firms. The shares could then be sold when the companies went public. Some Samsung securities were sold at illegally cheap prices to Lee before he sold them off with huge returns, which later led to the conviction of his father.

With the Samsung scion’s arrest, others saw an opportunity to change a business community long criticised for poor corporate governance and a lack of transparency. Even though Lee has less than a 1 per cent stake in Samsung Electronics and his father owns a 3.5 per cent stake, the family’s influence on the consumer electronics giant and other Samsung companies exceed other shareholders thanks in part to the way they control the business empire through a complicated web of cross-shareholding. The merger between Samsung C & T and Cheil Industries in 2015 was one example showing how the Lee family could exert an outsize influence on Samsung Group. Opponents of the merger, mostly minority shareholders, said the deal unfairly benefits the founding family while hurting other shareholders by devaluing the price of one company. Samsung narrowly won the shareholder approval thanks to the support from the National Pension Fund, its key investor. Lee became the majority shareholder of the merged entity and he gained control over Samsung Electronics stock owned by Samsung C & T before the merger. If Lee had bought more Samsung Electronics stock, it would have cost him billions of dollars. But by merging two companies, he did not have to spend a penny. “The arrest of Lee Jae-young should provide a momentum for fundamental changes to end the collusion between the government and businesses, and reform the chaebol,” said Park, referring to the family-controlled business conglomerates that dominate the economy. More from Companies Kraft Heinz spurned in $143b Unilever approach

Samsung family succession hits snag

Allianz plans $3.2b share buy-back

Third suitor offers $3.84b for Stada









