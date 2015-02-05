Rio Tinto annual profit surges on spiking commodity prices

Capital spending, which came in at US$3.01 billion for 2016, was expected to be about US$5.0 billion this year and about US$5.5 billion each in 2018 and 2019, Rio said.

Underlying profit, a measure the Anglo-Australian giant prefers, came in at US$5.10 billion, a 12 per cent increase from the prior period. The underlying result was ahead of consensus, which was about US$4.9 billion. Shares in Rio closed 0.81 per cent higher at Aus$65.69 in Sydney ahead of the release of the results. Positive outlook “The big improvement in the year was cost-cutting,” Fat Prophets resources analyst David Lennox told AFP. “They managed to pull out $1.2 billion in costs, which I suspect most pundits wouldn’t have been expecting.” Prices in key commodities such as steelmaking ingredient iron ore have soared in recent months, supporting producers, with shares in Rio Tinto jumping more than 60 per cent from a year ago. Before the recent rebound, miners had slashed spending, sold assets and wound back capital expenditure to combat market headwinds as commodity prices tumbled. Rio last month sold most of its Australian coal assets to China-backed Yancoal in a deal worth up to $2.45 billion as part of a divestment drive that analysts said would lead to a complete exit from the sector. Lennox said the outlook for Rio was positive, amid expectations of infrastructure growth in not just China but also the United States and India. “We’ve got three pressure points now on pricing, whereas over the last three years, we’ve really only had China,” he added. The World Bank said in its commodities forecast last month that most prices appeared to have bottomed out last year and were on track to climb in 2017. The bank projected metals prices to rise by 11 per cent this year, up from an earlier forecast of 4 per cent. One of the few clouds hanging over Rio is the possible impact of investigations by regulators over $10.5 million in payments linked to the world’s biggest untapped iron ore deposit in Guinea. The miner said the outcome of the investigations and any related litigation was “subject to a number of significant uncertainties” and “could ultimately expose the group to material financial cost”. More from Companies Total confident despite volatile oil prices

