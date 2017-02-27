Qatar Petroleum to merge chemical units in cost-cutting drive

Qatar is using consolidations as a tool to cut costs since oil prices declined by half starting in 2014. At least four ministries have been merged, and Qatar Investment Authority, the $335 billion (Dh1,230 billion) sovereign wealth fund, is grouping $100 billion of investments in local companies into a new unit, people with knowledge of the matter said in May. Masraf Al Rayan QSC, Barwa Bank QSC and International Bank of Qatar QSC said in December they are in talks to create the country’s largest Sharia-compliant bank.