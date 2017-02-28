Patchi UAE gains ESMA halal certification

DUBAI: Chocolate maker Patchi UAE has become the first firm at Dubai Industrial Park (DIP) to earn a halal certification from the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA).
Oussama Choucair, CEO of Patchi UAE, said: “We are proud to have contributed to the burgeoning halal industry with this achievement. As pioneers in our field, we are committed to implementing processes that support national objectives and adhere to ethical foundations — this in a nutshell is what Islamic economy represents.”
The certification is given to firms who fulfil ESMA’s regulations, including implementing rigorous and necessary standards in overall procedures as well as materials used.
Patchi opened its first boutique in the UAE 33 years ago.