Pan African plans 2,000 job cuts at Evander mine, union says

South Africa’s mining sector has been shrinking in recent years, with almost 60,000 jobs lost between January 2012 and December 2015, according to a presentation last year by the Chamber of Mines, a lobby group for the industry. Sibanye Gold Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Neal Froneman warned earlier this month that 200,000 jobs could be eliminated by 2025 if new technologies aren’t used to extend the life of mines.