Oman’s Salalah Methanol Co asks banks for $720m loan, sources say

Dubai: Oman’s Salalah Methanol Co has asked banks for a $720 million (Dh2.6 billion) syndicated loan that the state-run petrochemical company would use for a new ammonia plant and refinancing purposes, banking sources said on Wednesday. Bank Dhofar and Standard Chartered are advising the company on the financing, which is expected to have a 12-year maturity. Banks are expected to submit their commitments to the loan by the end of March, the sources said.