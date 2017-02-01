Nakheel stuns with Dh4.96b net profit for 2016

These added nearly 400,000 square feet of net leasable area to existing retail assets, thus bringing the total operational leasable space to 4.3 million square feet by end-2016. (There are multiple other retail assets Nakheel is developing, including a flagship mall for the Palm (on which the development phase is well advanced) and the massive Deira Islands Mall. These would bring the overall total to 17 million square feet of leasable area.)

“Under our ongoing commitment to maintaining the momentum, Nakheel awarded construction contracts worth around Dh3 billion in 2016, and is set to award Dh10 billion worth this year,” said Ali Rashid Lootah, Chairman. “We are confident that our strategy of having a diversified business will significantly benefit Nakheel. “We are currently working towards completing our healthy pipeline of projects and making them operational in the next few years, starting with The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah, one of our key hospitality and retail destinations, which is due to open this year.” Last month, the developer said tenders were issued for a Dh5 billion “boulevard” on Deira Islands, which will create residential buildings in and around the mall. Interestingly, these properties will form part of the developer’s leasing portfolio rather than sold as freehold. In all, this contract will create 16 apartment towers together offering a combined 2,924 units. Hospitality On the hospitality side, the company’s division launched hotels at Dragon Mart (Ibis Styles, operated by Accor) and Ibn Battuta Mall (operated as a Premier Inn), with 623 rooms between them. “Both hotels are expected to further contribute to the company’s financial results during 2017 – the first full year of operation,” the company said in a statement. “A month into 2017, we have already begun handovers to customers on some of our completed projects, signed agreements with new hospitality partners, released the first of many construction tenders,” said Lootah. “Later this yearm we will launch sales of our new project on Palm Jumeirah, Palm 360.” The twin-tower project is one of the signature luxury developments in the company’s pipeline, and was announced last September. Nakheel also has another high-rise mega-project, at the Ibn Battuta cluster. FACT FILE * Last year, Nakheel handed over 1,426 land form and built form units, primarily in Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Park, Al Furjan and International City. Its residential leasing had occupancy rates at almost 100 per cent. * Since 2010, the developer’s combined net profits have totaled Dh19.9 billion. More from Companies Sony records 84% quarterly profit drop

