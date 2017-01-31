Majid Al Futtaim’s 2016 revenue up 9% on portfolio expansion

“Our company continues to deliver excellent results, demonstrating the strength of both our business model and our ability to capitalise on new opportunities, while navigating market challenges. This gives us great confidence that we can continue our growth trajectory in 2017, a year that will see us intensify the integration of our offline and online worlds in line with increasing demand for seamless omnichannel experiences. We will also further progress our expansion plans in markets including the UAE, Egypt, Oman, and Saudi Arabia,” Alain Bejjani, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim — Holding, said in a statement.