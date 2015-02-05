L’Oreal mulls selling The Body Shop: report

Paris: French cosmetics giant L’Oreal is exploring the possibility of selling The Body Shop for €1 billion (Dh3.9 billion), the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. Quoting two sources close to the French company, the newspaper said that L’Oreal was “working with bankers at Lazard on a review of its options for the unit with an outright sale among the most likely outcomes.” Contacted by AFP, neither L’Oreal nor Lazard would comment on the report.