Kraft Heinz spurned in $143b Unilever takeover approach

Kraft Heinz is itself the product of a merger. The company was forged by a $55 billion combination orchestrated by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and 3G, which had teamed up two years earlier on a buyout of H.J. Heinz. There had been speculation that 3G would look to buy another food company and resume a cost-cutting cycle spearheaded by Chief Executive Officer Bernardo Hees. Mondelez International Inc., General Mills Inc. and Kellogg Co. have been mentioned as potential targets.