Fewa and Higher College of Technologies sign agreement to boost cooperation

Dubai: The Federal Electricity and Water Authority (Fewa) and Higher College of Technologies (HCT) on Sunday signed an agreement, enhancing their cooperation in the field of sustainable development to bring about the UAE vision 2021. The agreement, which was signed by Mohammad Mohammad Saleh, director general of Fewa and Abdul Latif Mohammad Al Shamsi, Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology, aims to promote the culture of water and electricity rationalisation, highlight students’ innovations and talents and implement contests that stimulate students’ creativeness and innovations.