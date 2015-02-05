Dubai to get unmanned firefighting vessels

Abu Dhabi: Al Marakeb Boat Manufacturing Company signed an agreement with the Dubai Civil Defence on February 20 to initiate a project to provide them with an Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV).
Al Marakeb will provide the Dubai Civil Defence with a firefighting vessel which can be operated remotely in an environment that would be difficult or dangerous for conventional approaches.
The Dubai Civil Defence has been on the search for a fast-response firefighting system that is easy to manoeuvre.
The vessel will be capable of fighting fires while being operated from Al Marakeb’s Ground Control Station (GCS), which can receive visual images from the USV in conditions of normal, low-light or nil visibility.
This announcement follows Al Marakeb’s participation at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (Idex 2017) and the Naval Defence Exhibition (Navdex 2017) where it is showcasing both the B10, a 10 metre USV, and the GCS, a fully functional room for operational control that is built within a 20-foot container.