Dubai Investments profits up 10% in 2016

Emicool, a company providing cooling systems for buildings, topped the list of candidates for an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

“The market has started improving. We need to see what momentum the market has and how the market is going to trend, and need six to nine months to gauge it. If it continues for the next six months, for example, then we can go ahead with our plans for IPOs,” Khalid Bin Kalban, chief executive officer of Dubai Investments, said, as per Reuters reports.