Dubai Holding announces jump in profit

He went on to say: “We are proud of the Knowledge Village and Dubai International Academic City which embrace over 25,000 students and 400 academic programmes. We also pride ourselves with Dubai Internet City in which 1,400 companies and 32,000 tech specialists work. Moreover, we are proud of Dubai Science Park, which hosts 3,600 experts in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. There is also Jumeirah Group, which we are most proud of, as it operates more than 20 hotels, and hold a UAE world-class name in the hospitality sector. We do express our utmost pride in construction and developments projects, including Business Bay, which has become the new business hub in Dubai. What is more, we are proud of our contribution to building smart cities in Dubai, Malta, India and South Korea, which embody our future vision.

“It is true that Dubai Holding has become part and parcel of the Dubai’s economy and lifestyle, thanks to your efforts, work and sincere dedication. This achievement wouldn’t have materialized had not been for the vison and guidance of a great leader; His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.” Al Gergawi concluded his letter to his team saying: “As my mission in Dubai Holding comes to an end, I would like to remind you that you are working for a better tomorrow and a better life, as well as working to achieve the vision of a leadership whose mission is to make their people happy. “I am grateful for my journey with you; I am grateful for what I have learned from you; and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve my great nation.” Key operational highlights for 2016 ICT Dubai Internet City and Dubai Outsource City welcomed 175 new companies in 2016, including VISA, Samsung Electronics MENA, Huawei and Accenture, amongst others. This is a result of the enabling dynamic environment of TECOM Group’s two business communities, which foster innovation and are complemented by world-class facilities, services and fully integrated infrastructure. Media Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City and Dubai Production City welcomed 165 new companies collectively. Most notably, Youtube chose Dubai Studio City as home to the first YouTube Space in the MENA region. Moreover, Dubai Production City completed two key developments, Publishing Pavilion and Makateb, customised offerings to suit the requirements of media and publishing sector. Arabian Radio Network (ARN) continues to strengthen its presence and consolidate its position at the forefront of broadcast media, achieving significant growth across its various activities. In addition to its current portfolio of nine stations, ARN is investing in its digital infrastructure and launching nine new digital radio brands. Across its 18 radio stations, ARN has 3.8 million listeners daily from 200 nationalities. Education Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City together welcomed 40 new business partners in 2016. Both entities comprise of 580 partners, forming the largest higher education hub in the region, enrolling 25,000 students from 149 Nationalities. The academic institutions offer a total of 427 higher education programmes and more than 500 certificate and diploma courses, with 24 new programmes introduced in 2016. Design Dubai Design District (d3) welcomed 150 new companies, reaching a total of 415 registered businesses in the district, which comprises of 114 local companies; 291 multinational companies; and 82 Emirati entrepreneurs. The total area of commercial office space in the ‘Design Quarter’ had reached an occupancy rate of 84% since its inauguration in 2016. Moreover, d3 is the home of three world-renowned architectural firms, Benoy, Foster and Partners, and Zaha Hadid. In addition, d3 launched the in5 innovation centre, the third business incubator in the in5 network, which will act as a catalyst for supporting the fashion and design industry in Dubai. Last year, Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI) was announced, in association with Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Parsons School of Design, which will offer a first-of-its-kind curriculum aimed to empower students in terms of product design and management, visual arts, media and fashion design. Industrial His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched Dubai Wholesale City, the largest global wholesale hub, set to span over 550 million square feet with an expected development cost of Dh30 billion. Dubai Wholesale City comprises of markets, warehousing, shipping centres, customs services, insurance companies and smart storage solutions, as well as banking services, and residential and hospitality units. Dubai Wholesale City signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement with China Commodity City Group, the world’s largest exporter of goods, in China’s Zhejiang Province. The agreement will facilitate mutual trade and investment activities and the exchange of expertise, with a focus on developing wholesale trade destinations and wholesale e-commerce. Dubai Industrial Park offers 70 state-of-the-art pre-built storage and light industrial unit warehouses to meet the dynamic needs of the region’s thriving manufacturing and logistics sector. Most recently, Leminar Industries inaugurated the largest ductwork manufacturing facility in the Middle East at Dubai Industrial City. Unilever also installed the region’s largest manufacturing plant, where the company will add a ’Made in the UAE‘ label on all locally produced items and will export 80% of it to global markets, including Europe and the MENA region. Innovation As part of its commitment to supporting innovation and the creation of a sustainable future, Dubai Holding participated as a founding entity in Dubai Future Accelerators, the programme by Dubai Future Foundation that focuses exclusively on the identification and deployment of futuristic prototypes and products on a city-wide scale. The programme aims to create economic value through embracing future technological solutions and attracting the best talent from across the world to implement their innovative strategies across multiple sectors in Dubai. Real Estate Dubai Properties Group (DPG), is one of the largest fully integrated real estate and community development businesses with a solid track record of developing and managing innovative residential and commercial real estate projects across Dubai. Last year, the company announced the launch of Marasi Business Bay with a total investment cost exceeding Dh1 billion. The development will feature the region’s first-ever water homes and the longest promenade, and is set to become a major future coastal landmark in Dubai. The company also developed 9km of Dubai Water Canal’s first phase, stretching from the Ras Al Khor all the way through Business Bay to Shaikh Zayed Road with an investment of Dh1 billion. This water passage adds to the city’s vibrancy and further strengthens tourism and socio-economic development of the Emirate. DPG also launched five new exceptional projects, and handed over 3,000 new units, strengthening its longstanding commitment to introducing strategic developments in response to the diverse market needs of Dubai. DPG also achieved high occupancy rates of 90% across commercial and residential leasing portfolio. The company’s facilities management business has seen 8% growth backed by its expansion in Abu Dhabi. Jumeirah Central Jumeirah Central, one of Dubai Holding’s most recent innovations, was announced in 2016 by Shaikh Mohammad/ Located on ShAikh Zayed Road, Jumeirah Central is a Dh73 billion urban mixed-use city district envisaged to become the most accessible, functional and valuable real estate in Dubai. Jumeirah Central will comprise 278 buildings and a combined 47 million square feet of Gross Floor Area (GFA). It will introduce many innovative urban planning and quality of life concepts that are a first in the region. Hospitality Jumeirah Group Recognised as one of the leading hospitality chains in the world, Jumeirah Group owns and manages 21 hotels and resorts in 10 different destinations across nine countries. In 2016, Jumeirah Al Naseem was launched as the fourth addition to the Madinat Jumeirah resort in Dubai. A unique hospitality offering, the beachfront hotel comprises 430 luxury rooms, 43 suites, 10 restaurants and a range of guest amenities. As part of its commitment to furthering Dubai’s tourism sector, Dubai Holding launched the Burj Al Arab Terrace, a first-of-its kind marine development globally stretching over 10,000 square metres, and home to one-of-a-kind restaurant, two pools, cabanas with butler service, and a beach area. Jumeirah Group continues its global expansion, as it signed management contracts for luxury hotels in Turkey and China. In 2016, the Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management celebrated its 15-year anniversary. In recognition of its outstanding performance, Jumeirah Group received international recognition with 38 international industry awards, including Condé Nast, Annual World Travel Awards, Luxury Lifestyle Awards and Business Traveller. Science Dubai Science Park, the first freezone in the Middle East dedicated to meet the needs of the scientific sector, welcomed 80 new companies. Dubai Science Park, the first freezone in the Middle East dedicated to meet the needs of the scientific sector, welcomed 80 new companies. Dubai Science Park is devoted to the innovation-focused businesses and supports a diverse platform of small to medium enterprises (SMEs). Among the most significant new member companies are AIIAL and Mettler Toledo. Entertainment Global Village, a distinctive family entertainment destination, welcomed nearly 5.9 million visitors in 2016, setting a new track record. Global Village showcases global culture through 30 pavilions from countries across the world and over 12,000 cultural and entertainment shows to date. Furthermore, Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), the first beach destination in Dubai by DPG, attracted more than 12 million visitors.

