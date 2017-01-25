China’s Alibaba quarterly revenue surges 54% to $7.7b

Alibaba is China’s dominant player in online commerce, with its Taobao platform estimated to hold more than 90 per cent of the consumer-to-consumer market. Its Tmall platform is believed to handle over half of business-to-consumer transactions.

But China’s largest online shopping portal has been on the defensive since the office of the US Trade Representative put Taobao on its annual blacklist in December, saying it was not doing enough to curb sales of fake and pirated goods. Although inclusion on the blacklist carries no penalties in itself, it dealt a blow to Alibaba’s efforts to improve its image and boost international sales. In January the company’s billionaire founder Jack Ma met Donald Trump and made a bold pledge to create one million jobs in the US, a move which analysts said was intended to win goodwill and hedge against political risks. The company, often compared to eBay or Amazon of the United States, has expanded outside its core e-commerce business into sectors ranging from sports to entertainment. Revenue from digital media and entertainment jumped 273 per cent to $585 million due to increasing earnings from mobile services such as news feeds and game publishing and consolidating its management team, it said. In October Alibaba Pictures took a minority shareholding in Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners, a film creation company that includes DreamWorks studios. Sales in Alibaba’s core commerce unit rose 45 per cent year-on-year to $6.7 billion. The number of mobile users grew 25 per cent year-on-year to 493 million. Its cloud computing segment more than doubled in revenue over last year, with paying customers growing by more than 100,000 since the previous quarter, according to the statement. Alibaba raised its revenue guidance for the 2017 fiscal year to growth of 53 per cent year-on-year, from 48 per cent, chief financial officer Maggie Wu said. With $4.9 billion in cash flow the company will “continue investing in growth areas globally, including cloud computing, digital media and entertainment and innovation initiatives”, she added. — AFP More from Companies Microsoft beats second quarter forecasts

