As criticism mounts, Uber seeks chief operating officer to temper CEO

“I must fundamentally change as a leader and grow up,” Kalanick, 40, said in a statement following the video’s release.

“This is the first time I’ve been willing to admit that I need leadership help and I intend to get it.” The extent to which a new hire could repair reputational damage from Uber’s string of missteps remains to be seen. It is unclear how much responsibility or authority the new chief operating officer will have.