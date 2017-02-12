Arabtec working with boutique investment bank Moelis -sources

Dubai: Dubai construction firm Arabtec is working with boutique investment bank Moelis to study options for the company’s capital structure, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday. A mandate for restructuring advisory firm AlixPartners to reduce overheads at Arabtec was completed at the end of last year, the sources said, declining to be named as the information is not public. The sources said that the study was in its early stages and that Arabtec’s board had not decided on specific action. One of the sources said Moelis was also expected to advise Arabtec on its balance sheet and liquidity ratio. Arabtec did not respond to requests for comment, while a spokesman for Moelis could not immediately be contacted.