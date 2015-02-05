Apple hires Amazon’s Fire TV head to run Apple TV business

San Francisco:Apple Inc. has hired Timothy D. Twerdahl, the former head of Amazon.com Inc.’s Fire TV unit, as a vice-president in charge of Apple TV product marketing and moved the executive who previously held the job to a spot negotiating media content deals.
The moves suggest a renewed focus on the Apple TV and on providing more content for the device, an effort that has been stalled in the past by failed negotiations.
Twerdahl joined Apple this month, a spokesman for the iPhone maker said. He had been general manager and director of Amazon’s Fire TV business since 2013, according to his LinkedIn profile. At Apple, Twerdahl reports to Greg Joswiak, a vice-president in charge of marketing for the iPhone, according to a person familiar with the matter.