Allianz plans $3.2b share buy-back as profit climbs

Following the buy-back announcement, Allianz said going forward that half of net income will be used to finance growth if appropriate or returned to shareholders on a flexible basis. The company is targeting an operating profit from 10.3 billion euros to 11.3 billion euros this year, it said.

Allianz’s Solvency II ratio, a measure of an insurer’s ability to absorb losses under industry regulation introduced last year in the European Union, rose to 218 per cent at the end of the year from 200 per cent a year earlier. Allianz shares rose 3.2 per cent at 9.05am in Frankfurt on Friday. The stock has gained 25 per cent in the past six months, compared with a 20 per cent gain in the Bloomberg Europe 500 Insurance Index. Buying back shares will help Baete meet a goal for earnings-per-share growth of 5 per cent a year on average and an adjusted return on equity of 13 per cent by 2018, as ultra-low interest rates, low prices for some insurance products and increased regulation weigh on insurers’ earnings in Europe. Dividend boost Allianz’s biggest unit in terms of premium income is life and health, a business where low interest rates have eroded investment returns in recent years. Property and casualty insurance has been its most profitable division, but prices there are under pressure. Baete hired Jacqueline Hunt last year to oversee the insurer’s US life insurance unit and its $2 trillion asset management unit, which comprises Pacific Investment Management and Allianz Global Investors. Clients added 5.9 billion euros in third-party assets at Pimco in the fourth quarter, Allianz said. Pimco’s cost-income ratio improved to 59.9 per cent last year from 61.3 per cent a year earlier, the insurer said in a presentation on its website. That compares with a target of less than 60 per cent set by Allianz for 2016. “The Pimco turnaround is on track,” Allianz Chief Financial Officer Dieter Wemmer said in the statement. “Cost cuts, especially in variable compensation, helped to make up for revenue declines and lift operating profit slightly in the quarter.” While Pimco reported the second consecutive quarter of inflows, AGI had third-party net outflows of 4.2 billion euros as “net inflows in multi asset and alternatives could not fully compensate for net outflows from equity business.” In addition to buying back shares, Allianz plans to increase its dividend payout to 7.60 euros a share for 2016 after paying 7.30 euros per share for 2015. That beat the Bloomberg Dividend Forecast, which was for an unchanged 7.30 euros a share. More from Companies Kraft Heinz spurned in $143b Unilever approach

