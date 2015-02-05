Al Masraf profit up 7% to Dh433m on strong loan growth

“We are pleased with the strong financial performance of 2016. We succeeded to achieve positive results despite the strong competition within the local banking market and the regional and global markets.” said Mohammad M. Bin Yousuf, chairman of Al Masraf.

The bank expects to continue its strong performance in 2017. It plans to launch new products this year to attract more customers and deposits, and will continue implementing the strategic three-year plan, as well as working on the development of digital services through the harnessing of the latest banking systems and the transformation of its branches into digital branches. It will also upgrade its ATMs.