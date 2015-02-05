Adnec events result in Dh3b economic impact for Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (Adnec) revealed that its key venues including Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and Al Ain Convention Centre collectively welcomed more than 1.516 million visitors across 480 local and international events in 2016, an increase of 30 per cent over 2015, which resulted in a total economic impact of Dh3 billion for Abu Dhabi.
In 2016, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and Al Ain Convention Centre hosted 43 exhibitions including 15 new additions, marking a 10 per cent surge. The total number of conferences hosted by the venues in 2016 increased by five per cent to 22, according to Adnec.
In addition, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre won the hosting rights to 12 new international and local conferences including many high-profile international events that will take place in Abu Dhabi in the near future.
Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of Adnec said: “We are pleased with the outstanding results we achieved in 2016 despite the diverse challenges that the MICE industry faced regionally and globally. Our numbers validate the effectiveness of our portfolio expansion into sectors prioritised in the Abu Dhabi Plan 2030 and Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 “.
The group contributed to the creation of more than 16,844 job opportunities in the UAE across business tourism sectors and supported the occupancy of hotels in the country through delivering a total of 528,639 guest nights — a 27 per cent increase over 2015.