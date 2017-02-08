Watch: Lamborghini escorts Emirates plane on runway

Dubai: It doesn’t happen often that a high-powered aircraft is ushered by a luxury supercar as it taxis the runway.
But in the hometown of supercars, it does. Passengers travelling from the UAE to Bologna, Italy’s so-called ‘motor valley,’ were treated to a special sight of a Lamborghini Huracan escorting an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER as soon as the plane landed.
Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport has been wowing travellers after it partnered with the manufacturer of luxury sports cars and SUVs to upgrade its ‘Follow Me’ vehicle that escorts planes to their gates.
Emirates’ Boeing, with a top speed of 950 kilometres per hour, is the largest aircraft flying to Bologna, while the airport’s ‘Follow Me’ car is equipped with a super-aspirated V10 engine and 610 horsepower.
The video below was taken during one of the first times when the two super vehicles met on the tarmac.
In 2015, Emirates launched its daily flight to Bologna, also referred to as the gateway to Tuscany. The capital of the Emilia Romagna region is known for its huge and well-preserved medieval historical centres and rich art, culture and commerce.
“Bologna offers inbound travellers with easy access to this vibrant tourism and commercial hub,” an Emirates airline executive had said during the launch.