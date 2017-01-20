Turkey’s Pegasus culls Boeings for leaner Neo as demand ebbs

Pegasus now aims to take five A320neos this year, two more than originally planned, Chief Financial Officer Serhan Ulga said separately at the 2017 Global Airfinance conference in Dublin. That will lift the number of Neos in operation to nine following a 2012 order for 75 plus 25 options. The planes consume 15 per cent less fuel than the A320 “classic,” according to Airbus.