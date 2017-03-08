Travel alert: New baggage rules at Dubai airport effective today

1. Use a bag that has at least one flat surface.

2. Do not use irregularly shaped suitcases.

3. Don’t tie thick plastic ropes around your luggage. If you must, secure it with a tape.

4. Make sure your baggage is not larger than 90 centimetres long, 75 centimetres high and 60 centimetres wide

5. Adhere to the weight limit specified by your carrier.

6. Remember the old rule: Liquids that you put in your hand luggage should not exceed 100ml per container, which must be placed in a clear, resealable plastic bag.