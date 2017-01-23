Mitsubishi Heavy Industries postpones delivery of Japan passenger jet by two years

Tokyo: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said Monday it would postpone delivery of its long-awaited regional jet by two years, and warned over soaring development costs for the problem-plagued plane. This is the fifth time that the company has pushed back the commercial roll-out of its Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ), Japan’s first domestically produced passenger plane for over half a century.
The decision to move back the first customer delivery to mid-2020 from mid-2018 comes after local media reports said the plane needed more design changes to ensure it was safe. The problem was linked to the location of certain electronic equipment, the Nikkei business daily and other Japanese media reported.