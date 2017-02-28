India said to consider selling 51% in Air India to investor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration will have to tackle the airline’s about $7 billion (Dh25.69 billion) of debt to make Air India attractive to investors, according to Mark Martin, founder of Dubai-based Martin Consulting LLC. In comparison, Deutsche Lufthansa AG has less debt while its revenue is about 11 times that of the Indian carrier. Air India has been unprofitable for a decade with taxpayers bailing it out in the past six years.