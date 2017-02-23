Idex ends with deals worth almost Dh20b awarded to local and overseas firms

The UAE’s Armed Forces have increased their volume of defence purchases at Idex (International Defence Exhibition) by 35.4 per cent since 2013, according to figures released on Thursday, which put the total amount of commitments made at Dh19.2 billion for 2017. This figure represented a 4.2 per cent increase on the last edition of the defence show in 2015, which saw Dh18.3 billion in deals, signalling a clear increase in the purchase of defence supplies over the last few years. The value of the contracts signed by UAE Armed Forces at Idex 2013 stood at Dh14.1 billion through 55 deals.